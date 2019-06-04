Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has vowed to address the lingering water scarcity in the state.

He spoke shortly after inspecting the Dadinkowa Water Treatment Plant in the state.

He promised to put an end to the perennial water scarcity being experienced in Gombe metropolis.

“I came for inspection, because like I said in my inaugural speech that people are complaining of lack of water and I feel as a responsible government we should address the issue,” he said.

While expresssing satisfaction with what he saw at the the plant, he however expressed dismay at the water reticulation failure which he linked to non composition of water board.

“With what I saw, we will fast track development in a way that very soon the people will see change, because they voted for change and they will see change,” he said.

The governor, who ruled out commercialisation of waterin the state said: “you cannot commercialise a poorly managed service, you have to deliver before you charge people”. he said.