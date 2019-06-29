Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state governor Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Saturday, warned that the era of embezzlement and diversion of government’s subsidized fertilizers at the detriment of the farmers is over. He therefore called on supervisor to ensure equitable distribution to the intended beneficiaries.

The governor stated this while flagging off the sales and distribution of fertilizers for 2019 wet season farming in the state.

According to Inuwa the 120 truck load already received is part of the projected 20 thousand metric tones of fertilizers needed for the cropping season. he also reveals that the already received supplies have been distributed to the Local Government directly.

“This agricultural inputs will be sold to our farmers at a subsidized rate to develop agricultural productivity and the much desired food security in the state and the country”.

The Governor also assured of his determination to revamp the sector in line with his campaign promise, through increased budgetary allocation: “We will look into provision of easy access to land for commercial agriculture and increase access to modern agricultural equipment to farmers”.

“The government will setup the state owned agricultural supply company to ensure availability and timely provision of inputs to our farmers,” Inuwa said.

He called on farmers in the state to take advantage of the government’s intervention on agriculture.

Speaking earlier the Permanent Secretary Gombe State Ministry of Agriculture Mr. Obel Yaji, described the event as timely: “This is an event that e every farmer looks up to every year particularly our teeming populace who are agrarian in nature”.

He however lamented the hardship experience by farmers in the state, saying: “The value change of the crops harvested last year is so discouraging that most farmers are contemplating concentrating on cash crops than food crops.

“I therefore, urge the Government to devise a way of alleviating farmers of their losses by buying the crops at an appreciable value to enhance their living standard,” Obel said.