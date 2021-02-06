From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has disclosed plans to continue from where the previous administration stopped in establishing and development of the state-owned University of Science and Technology (GSUTECH) Kumo.

According to the governor his administration has initiated talks with one of the Universities in Malaysia on how to support and develop the forgotten institution which was established in 2017.

Governor Yahaya disclosed this during a thank-you visit by the newly appointed Nigerian Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr. Hajara Salim and other members of her Akko community. Speaking on his support for women, the governor assured that his administration will remain resolute in supporting women to excel in their various endeavors.

He said that, women and youths played a vital role in actualizing the dream of establishing the APC government in Gombe state and that as such the quest to support and empower them is non-negotiable.

“This Government from day one has identified with women and has worked to ensure that they get their fair share in various positions of governance because we believe women in different parts of the world have made a lot of difference and our own cannot be different,” the governor told the team which was led by the Emir of Akko, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku.

The governor tasked the newly appointed ambassador to intervene to fast track the collaboration with the Malaysian Institute for the benefit of her home state. He equally charged her to initiate areas of collaboration with the authorities with a view to attracting development to Gombe state and Nigeria in general.

On her part, Dr. Hajara Salim stated the thank you visit was occasioned by the support of the governor in ensuring of her appointment as an envoy, while assuring of a good representation in the diplomatic engagement.

“The present administration in Gombe state has empowered women to be part of governance and we are assuring his Excellency that he will not regret giving us this opportunity contrary to the notion that women lack leadership capacity,” She said while soliciting more support, prayers and guidance.

While also the Emir of Akko, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Atiku, described the appointment of Dr. Salim as a square peg in the square hole. He said Dr. Salim is a typical community woman who knows the plight of women and youths hence vouched for the envoy that she will add value to Nigeria’s diplomatic relations with Malasia in many ways.