By Paul Orude
Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the appointment of Salihu Baba Alkali as Executive Chairman, Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue Service.
According to a press release issued by lsmaila Uba Misillu, Director-General, Pre
ss Affairs,
Government House, Gombe
the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi conveyed the Governor’s approval saying the appointment takes immediate effect.
A retired Director at the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS), Alkali is a financial management and taxation expert.
He is a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Certified National Accountants of Nigeria and Nigerian Institute of Management. He had previously served as Executive Chairman of Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue Service.
