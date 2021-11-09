From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The government of Gombe state has announced the appointment of Hajiya Sa’adatu Sa’ad Mustapha an aide to former governor Dankwambo as the new Director-General (DG) Protocol and Facility Management.

According to Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya approved her appointment alongside 17 others.

Until her appointment into Inuwa Yahaya’s APC led administration in Gombe, Sa’adatu who was a one-term commissioner of women affairs as well as that of environment and forest resource under Dankwambo never made public the switch of her PDP allegiance to APC.

Reacting to her appointment, the former PDP women leader posted on her Facebook page saying, “Alhamdu Lilah. Gombe State Governor H.E Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya approved my appointment as Director-General (Protocol and Facility Management)”.

“Thank you, Your Excellency. I will do all my best to deliver an expected task and beyond,” Sa’adatu stated.

Announcing the appointment in a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli Director-General (DG) Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, the SSG said, “Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Dan Majen Gombe) has constituted the Board of Gombe State Water Board (GSWB) and approved the appointment of Engr. Yakubu Abdulkadir Rasheed as Chairman”.

He equally announced Alh. Ali Buba Bajoga, Umar Alh. Jurara, Alhassan Malam Gana, Moh’d Abubakar Musa Bomala and Badamasi Ali Kurjale as well as Hon Isaac Lamido, Comrade Abubakar Musa Toly and Abdullahi Dogonyaro Gundale as members of the Board.

According to Misilli other appointments approved include, Ibrahim Musa Bakas as Special Adviser (SA) Special Duties, Umar Chiroma Abdussalam (Deputy Chief of Staff- Gombe North), Hon. Jani Adamu Bello (Deputy Chief of Staff- Gombe Central).

“According to the SSG, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has set up Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation team and appointed Prof. Namala Amuga Keftin as Special Adviser, Arc. Aminu Mohammed and QS. Alkali Abubakar, mni as Senior Special Assistants 1 (SSAs 1) while Engr. Dan Naphtali and Engr. Muhammed Dauda Abubakar serves as Senior Special Assistants II (SSAs II),” Misilli stated.

He added that the appointments are with immediate effect.

