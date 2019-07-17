Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari as the new Chief of Staff, Government House, Gombe, who is to replace Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Usman Kukandaka.

The new appointment of the chief of Staff followed the appointment of Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Usman Kukandaka as Federal Commissioner representing Gombe State in the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission by State by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Governor’s Senior Special assistant on Media and Publicity, Imaila Uba Misilli, the appointmant is to take effect immediately.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has equally approved the appointments of Adamu Abdullahi Masad Biri as the Special Assistan zonal Liazon, Gombe North; Ahmed Babaiya Kombani, Special Assistant, zonal liaison, Gombe Central; Abdullahi Idris Maitama Billiri, Special Assistant, Zonal Liaison, Gombe South and Umar Chiroma Abdussalam as Administrator of Gombe Line, the state’s Transport Company.

There had been much anxiety by the people of the state on appointments into several key positions in the new administration to kick start the activities of government.