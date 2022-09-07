Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has appointed four Special Advisers and three Senior Special Assistants .

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Mr Ismail Misili on Wednesday in Gombe.

Misili said that the approval conveyed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Ibrahim Njodi would take effect immediately.

He said that the Special Advisers are; Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, Information Management and Strategy; Shuaibu Kashere, Civil Engagement; Abdulkadir Malle, Inter-governmental Relations; and Bello Suleiman, Legislative Matters.

While the the Senior Special Assistants are; Baba Mato -Kumo – SSA I, Business Community Relations; Dahiru Mohammed, – SSA II, Political and Habu Kalshingi -SSA II, Political. (NAN)