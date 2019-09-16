Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the take-off of the Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo in the state.

Governor Inuwa, who approved the use of Kaltungo model school as the temporary site for the Polytechnic, stated this on Monday during a courtesy visit to the Government House of Gombe State by the Federal Government’s committee on taking-off of the already approved Polytechnic by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have set aside about 100 hectares of land for the permanent site of the school. We will make sure that this committee gets all support that they need for the smooth discharge of their duties in Gombe State,” Inuwa remarked.

According to the leader of the delegation Dr Mas’ud Kazaure, who represented Mr Sunny Echono, the chairman of the committee as constituted by Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu, the committee was in Gombe to access the site provided as well as putting in place all the mechanical works needed for the flagging-off and commencement of the Polytechnic.