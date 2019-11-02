Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

As the world marks the 2019 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has made assurances of his administration’s resolve to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to operate in the state.

Governor Yahaya in a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, his senior media aide, expressed solidarity with journalists in the state, noting that as watchdogs of society, journalists play a pivotal role in protecting and promoting democracy as well as human rights and the rule of law.

“Hence they too must be protected against all forms of crimes. People must see intimidation, harassments, attacks and violence against journalists and media workers as direct attacks against the society,” he said.

The Governor, describing Gombe as one of the safest states for journalists to operate, assured that his government will sustain and improve on their safety in the exercise of their profession.

He charged journalists to “always uphold the ethics of fairness, objectivity, truthfulness and patriotism while carrying out their duties.”