Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has condoled the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, over the demise of his 13- year old daughter who died yesterday in Abuja.

Governor Yahaya in a condolence message issued by his media Ismaila Uba Misilli, described the death of the teenager as sorrowful and devastating, considering the bond that had existed between the young girl and her parent.

He consoled the Hon. Minister to take solace and accept it as a test from the Almighty Allah, quoting from the Prophet’s saying ‘what Allah Has taken belongs to Him and to Him belongs what He granted and He has an appointed time for everything’.

He said: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of the young Amal, whose beautiful memories I believe will continue to be cherished by her parents and those who came in contact with her.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our brother, Sheikh Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and his entire family in this difficult moment.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe state, I extend our deepest condolences and pray Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah and give us the fortitude to bear this great loss”.