Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has commiserated with former Borno state Governor, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff over the demise of his father, the Galadima of Dikwa, Alhaji Modu Sheriff whose death was announced in the early hours of Thursday.

The Governor Yahaya in a statement by his senior media aide Ismaila Uba Misilli expressed sadness over the passage of the Galadiman Dikwa whom he described as a statesman, patriot and community leader, who he said lived an exemplary life of good character and discipline.

He said: “I received the news of the demise of the Galadiman Dikwa with shock, but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to Allah (SWT) and left behind a legacy of honor and dignity to his family.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Gombe State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to my elder brother, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, my good friend, Alhaji Mala as well as the entire members of Sheriff’s family over the great loss,” Governor Yahaya said.