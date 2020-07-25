Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has condoled with his Kwara State counterpart, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, over the passing away of his father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrazaq, the Mutawalli of Ilorin, who died on Saturday at the age of 93 years.

According his senior media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the Governor in a condolence message to the Government and people of Kwara State, expressed sadness over the demise of the elder Abdulrazaq, whom he described as a legal icon.

He described the Kwara governor’s father as a humble statesman, a principled and disciplined father who dedicated his life to the service of God for growth of the country, the good of his community and humanity at large.

‘The Gombe Governor said although the late Mutawalli of Ilorin died at a time his elderly counsel and wisdom were most needed, especially by his son, Governor Abdulrazaq. We must take solace in the fact that the late diplomat left behind a lasting legacy through his progeny and exemplary life which will continue to be cherished not only in kwara state but across the nation,’ Misilli said in the statement he issued Saturday night.

He further stated that Governor Yahaya: ‘Prayed Almighty Allah to reward the deceased’s good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus and comfort the family he left behind with the fortitude to bear the great loss.’