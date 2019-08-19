Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has declared a state of emergency on the state’s educational system.

According to the governor, who expressed displeasure with the ranking of the state in the 2019 West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the declaration is with immediate effect, with the aim of revamping and repositioning the sector for optimum performance that would ensure better outcomes.

The governor, in a statement that signed by his Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, lamented that Gombe ranked 34th out of Nigeria’s 36 states, stating that: “it was shameful and depressing to see students in the state perform so woefully in national examinations, with this case being one of the trends in recent years.”

He noted that the rating reflects the systemic and steady decay in the state’s education sector. He alleged that the shortfall was as a result of the shameless relegation of education by the immediate past administrator of the state.

“They turned a blind eye while the quality of basic education in the state declined consistently to the point that the state has remained in the bottom 10 of both WAEC and NECO ranking consistently,” he said.

However, the governor, who had setup short, medium and long term strategies for the process of repositioning the education sector and raising the position of the state, also declared that his administration: “Will do everything within its powers to improve the performance of Gombe students, starting with a total overhaul of the basic education system in the state.”

He said the plans include strengthening the state’s partnerships with relevant government agencies, development partners and donor agencies in the quest to improve the quality of education in the state.