From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the release of N755 million for the payment of outstanding gratuities to retired civil servants in the state.

The governor stated his commitment to paying the monthly pension arrears of retirees in Gombe Local Government (LGA) who were affected by the menace of the lack of funds at the LGA.

According to Ismaila Uba Misilli, the Director-General (DG) Press Affairs, Gombe Government House in a statement, Governor Yahaya assured that the state government will augment all differences in the required monthly payment of the pension and the payments.

The DG said this was in continuation of the governor’s commitment and determination to improve the welfare of retirees in the state.

‘It would be recalled that at the inception of his administration, Governor Inuwa Yahaya had approved the payment of over N1.6 billion gratuity arrears.’

Misilli continued: ‘The administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had inherited liabilities of gratuity arrears of over N14 billion from the past administration which had abandoned the payment of the retirees’ entitlement since 2014.’

According to him, the N755 million which was approved by the governor has been released to the committee constituted to ensure the payment of pensions and gratuity arrears.

Misilli explained that the committee, which is being headed by the state Auditor-General, is charged with the responsibility of reviewing and ascertaining the correctness of the outstanding gratuity and that it will soon announce the date for the commencement of payment.