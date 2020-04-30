Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed sadness over the death of Alhaji Adamu Danjarida (Madakin Kwami) chairman of Gombe PDP elders forum, whose died on Wednesday night at the age of 78 years.

Governor Yahaya in a condolence message issued by his senior media aide Ismaila Uba Misilli, described the late chairman of the PDP Elders’ Forum as a great loss not only to his immediate family but the state and the nation as a whole.

He said: “Alhaji Danjarida as a grassroots politician and great community leader who impacted on the lives of many”.

Misilli said “Governor Yahaya, extended, his heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, praying Almighty Allah to reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus and give those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss”.