From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe state government has commenced the distribution of the second phase of its palliatives to residents and communities affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) induced hardship in the state.

Speaking at the flagging off of the distribution in Dukku Local Government Area (LGA) of the State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated that the government opened its warehouse to roll out the palliatives targeting over 55,000 households across 10 LGA of the state.

The Governor revealed that no fewer than 10 households have been identified to benefit from relief materials in each polling unit totaling 2, 998 households in each of the 10 LGA. He added that package which includes 10kg bag of rice, maize, sugar, a carton of macaroni and indomie noodles was for the less privileged and vulnerable members of the society.

While assuring that his administration will spare no effort in supporting the people and ensuring their welfare, the Governor, however, did not state why residents and households in Gombe LGA was not part of the 55,000 targeted beneficiaries.

Governor Yahaya assured that the administration would continue to dish out policies, programs and initiatives that will bring the government closer to the people. “We are aware of the pillars of democracy which is a government of the people and the people that was why in 2019 we supported victims of flood disaster with about N771 million and the recent support to victims of the crisis in Billiri LGA as well as the communal clash between the Lunguda community in parts of Adamawa and Waja in Balanga LGA”.

“We will continue to support our people whenever the need arises, we will not shine or run away from you,” Governor Yahaya assured.

On his part, the Deputy Governor who is the Chairman of the Distribution Committee, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau urged the committee both at the state, LGA, ward and the unit level to ensure transparency and do justice to all.

He said: “the palliative will not get to everybody, it would be good if those privileged to benefit from the package imbibe the spirit of sharing and caring”.