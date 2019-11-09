Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe
Gombe Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has tasked his appointed commissioners to work as a team towards achieving the common goals of his administration.
The Governor, swearing in 20 commissioners alongside 15 special advisers as well as two permanent secretaries in the state civil service, restated that his administration was committed to improving the living standards as well as the social, economic and political condition of the state.
While congratulating the newly appointed government officials, Governor Yahaya urged the appointees to dedicate themselves to delivering and upholding the public trust reposed on them.
The Governor disclosed the portfolios assigned to the newly sworn-in commissioners as follows:
1. Barr. Zubairu Muhammad Umar – Attorney-General & Commissioner of Justice
2. Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri – Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs
3. Dr. Aishatu Usman Maigari – Science, Technology and Innovation
4. Muhammad Danladi Adamu – Lands & Survey
5. Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Gana – Health
vi. Muhammad Gambo Magaji – Finance & Economic Development
6. Usman Jafun Biri – Rural, Community Development & Cooperatives
7. Nasiru Aliyu Mohammed – Commerce, Industry and Tourism
8. Shehu Ibrahim Madugu – Energy & Mineral Resources
9. Mrs. Naomi JJ Awak – Women Affairs and Social Development
10. Julius Ishaya – Youth & Sports Development
11. Meshack Audu Lauco – Higher Education
12. Mela Audu Nunghe – Special Duties
13. Engr. Abubakar Bappah – Works & Transport
14. Mijinyawa Yahaya – Water Resources
15. Dauda Batari Zambuk – Internal Security & Ethical Orientation
16. Dr. Habu Dahiru – Education
17. Dr. Hussaina Mohammed Goje – Environment & Forest Resources
18. Mohammed Magaji Gettado – Agriculture & Animal Husbandry
19. Ibrahim Alhassan Kwami – Information & Culture
20. Adamu Kupto Dishi – Housing & Urban Development
The Special Advisers (SA) sworn in include Muhammad Wakili, retired police commissioner appointed as SA Security Matters; Anas Ibrahim Kubalu, Special Adviser, Public Communications and Strategy; Hon. Mohammed Bello, Special Adviser, Political, among other appointees
