Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has tasked his appointed commissioners to work as a team towards achieving the common goals of his administration.

The Governor, swearing in 20 commissioners alongside 15 special advisers as well as two permanent secretaries in the state civil service, restated that his administration was committed to improving the living standards as well as the social, economic and political condition of the state.

While congratulating the newly appointed government officials, Governor Yahaya urged the appointees to dedicate themselves to delivering and upholding the public trust reposed on them.

The Governor disclosed the portfolios assigned to the newly sworn-in commissioners as follows:

1. Barr. Zubairu Muhammad Umar – Attorney-General & Commissioner of Justice

2. Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri – Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs

3. Dr. Aishatu Usman Maigari – Science, Technology and Innovation

4. Muhammad Danladi Adamu – Lands & Survey

5. Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Gana – Health

vi. Muhammad Gambo Magaji – Finance & Economic Development

6. Usman Jafun Biri – Rural, Community Development & Cooperatives

7. Nasiru Aliyu Mohammed – Commerce, Industry and Tourism

8. Shehu Ibrahim Madugu – Energy & Mineral Resources

9. Mrs. Naomi JJ Awak – Women Affairs and Social Development

10. Julius Ishaya – Youth & Sports Development

11. Meshack Audu Lauco – Higher Education

12. Mela Audu Nunghe – Special Duties

13. Engr. Abubakar Bappah – Works & Transport

14. Mijinyawa Yahaya – Water Resources

15. Dauda Batari Zambuk – Internal Security & Ethical Orientation

16. Dr. Habu Dahiru – Education

17. Dr. Hussaina Mohammed Goje – Environment & Forest Resources

18. Mohammed Magaji Gettado – Agriculture & Animal Husbandry

19. Ibrahim Alhassan Kwami – Information & Culture

20. Adamu Kupto Dishi – Housing & Urban Development

The Special Advisers (SA) sworn in include Muhammad Wakili, retired police commissioner appointed as SA Security Matters; Anas Ibrahim Kubalu, Special Adviser, Public Communications and Strategy; Hon. Mohammed Bello, Special Adviser, Political, among other appointees