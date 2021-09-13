From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has urged the Federal Government to ensure the full and effective utilisation of the Dadin Kowa multi-purpose dam in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area in the state.

The governor stated this in Abuja on Monday while addressing reporters shortly after a visit to the Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu.

He explained that his visit to the federal ministry was to push for the full and effective utilisation of the completed dam which was initiated over 60 years ago.

‘As you may be aware, the Dadin Kowa multi-purpose dam has been completed and the hydropower section of it that is generating 40 megawatts of power has been lying idle for quite a while.’

He added that issues relating to the full utilisation of the project for the economic development of the state and the North East region were extensively discussed during the meeting.

‘Power is the key to socio-economic development. We must therefore appreciate the Federal Government for the efforts put in place to complete the plant, even as we stress the need for its full and effective utilisation for the benefit of all,’ Governor Yahaya added.

He assured that his administration had initiated plans to taking advantage of the dam, by establishing an industrial park within its vicinity in order to reap maximally from the project’s value chain.

Minister of Power Aliyu stated that the ministry had for long developed an interest in the project and that it was due to its capacity to generate electricity and water for agricultural purposes.

He commended the governor’s effort and his support towards the completion of the dam. He assured that the Federal Ministry of Power will look into the issues tabled by the governor with a view to giving them expeditious attention.

