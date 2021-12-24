From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed sadness over the news of the demise of Nigeria Aljazirah Newspaper’s correspondent in Gombe.

Mr. Jaiyeola Andrew was reported died on Thursday after a brief illness.

The governor in a condolence message that was issued by his senior media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli on Friday, described the death of the journalist as a huge loss not only to his immediate family but to journalism profession and the nation at large.

He noted that the late Mr. Andrew Jaiyeola was a hardworking, quiet and unassuming media personnel who exuded confidence and joy while carrying out his duty.

According to Misilli, Governor Yahaya thesaid that the deceased also contributed immensely in projecting the program and policies of his administration through balanced reportage and analysis in Gombe state.

“Governor Inuwa expressed the deep condolences of the Government and people of Gombe state to the wife of the deceased journalist, his entire family members, the management and staff of Aljazirah newspaper limited as well as the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

As painful as this loss could be, I urge his wife and children, as well as all his professional colleagues and associates, to take solace in the fact that Mr. Jaiyeola, who was an active member of the esteemed journalism profession, lived a life characterised by hard work and dedication to duty,” He said.

He also prayed God to grant the departed soul eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Before his death, Mr. Jaiyeola was a former Leadership Newspaper Bureau Chief, former This Day Assistant Editor and the Gombe state correspondent of Leadership newspaper, before switching to Aljazirah newspaper state correspondent in Gombe.