Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed grief over the demise of Malam Danjuma Ladan, a veteran broadcaster and former staff of Nigeria Television Authority ( NTA) who died on Thursday in Bauchi.

Late Danjuma Ladan served as Manager, News and Current Affairs, NTA Gombe and retired as a Deputy Director and General Manager, NTA Birnin Kebbi. According to the Governor in a condolence message issued by his media aide Ismaila Uba Misilli, the late broadcaster was an advocate of good governance, Justice and a united Nigeria.

Governor Yahaya described the late Ladan as a seasoned broadcaster and media icon who lived an exemplary life, adding that the late veteran journalist would be remembered for his selfless service in the foremost television station and media industry in general.

While extending his condolences to the wife and children of the deceased as well as the entire Sarkin Lema’s family over the great loss the Governor said that Gombe state has lost an illustrious son, who mentored a lot of upcoming journalists and whose remarkable contributions in the nation’s media industry will continue to be remembered in years to come.

He equally prayed: “Almighty Allah to reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus”.