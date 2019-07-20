Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Qatar Charity Foundation on the provision of social services in communities across the 11 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state.

The MOU, which was signed in the governor’s office on Friday, is for the Qatari group to extend its charity work and humanitarian services to Gombe state.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony the Country Director of the Charity Foundation, Mr Hamdi Mohammed said his Foundation intends to extend its services in support of Governor Yahaya’s efforts and commitment towards the welfare of the people of Gombe.

“In the first phase of the program, the foundation will drill motorized boreholes, build mosques and other social facilities. We are going to drill 32 boreholes and eleven mosques across the eleven local government areas and, thereafter, hand them over to the state government for onward presentation to the benefiting communities. This is just for the first phase of the project; we are going to cover more areas,” Mohammed said.

“Under our charity work, we drill boreholes, build schools, hospitals, mosques and orphanages. Already we have drilled more than 1300 boreholes, built more than 400 mosques and provided orphanages across northern and southern parts of Nigeria. Our projects are 100 percent funded by our foundation and are purely charity services,” Mr disclosed.