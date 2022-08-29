From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has described the performance of his administration in the area of women and youth empowerment in the last three years as low and far below his wish and plan before assuming office in 2019.

According to the governor, he was particularly interested in ensuring well-prepared and implemented women and youth empowerment as part of his human capital development plan, “but we couldn’t achieve much on that in our first three years.

Governor Yahaya stated this during a town hall meeting that was organized by the Hausa service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Gombe. The meeting which was titled ‘A Fada A Cika’ was an avenue for the electorate and other residents in the state to ask the governor about his 2019 campaign promises as well as his new plans for the state.

The governor told the gathering that he has achieved about 70 to 75 per cent of the over 100 promises he made during his campaign in 2019. He said, “the only area that we have not done much and that am not satisfied with is in the area of women and youth.”

He explained that his poor performance on women and youth in the years under review was occasioned by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the recent global crisis that was prompted by the Russia and Ukraine war.

“the pandemic affected us a lot because it led to the shutting down of everything everywhere around the world and now the Russia and Ukraine war has added more to the pains caused by COVID because it is telling bad on the economic world over,” the governor said.

He announced that the administration has plans to engage the women and youths more. “That is apart from those that we have already engaged by appointing them as development facilitators and those benefiting from the At-Risk Children Program (ARC-P) and those employed in our recently initiated Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC).”