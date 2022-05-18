From Abdulrazaq Mungdi

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the reconstitution and appointment of Chairmen and Board Members of the state’s Muslim and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

The governor appointed the Emir of Dukku Alhaji Haruna Abdulkadir Rasheed and Ndugura (the Chief of) Cham, Dr James Danglu Chachis to chair both boards.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi. The statement which was released by the Director-General (DG) Press Affairs at the Gombe government house, Ismaila Uba Misilli states that the new appointments are with immediate effect.

He said: “the SSG conveyed the Governor’s approval, announced His Royal Highness, Alh Haruna Abdulkadir Rasheed (Emir of Dukku) as Chairman of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board with the following as members: Sheikh Usman Isa Taliyawa, Sheikh Adamu Girbo Mohammed, Sheikh Abdulmumini Ibrahim (Na’ibi), Sheikh Muhammad Bello Doma, Sheikh Bashir Ladan, Sheikh Naziru Umar, Sheikh Adamu Muhammad Dokoro, Alh Salisu Mai-Buredi, Alh Abdullahi Haladu Kuri.

Others are Mal Adamu Damo Nafada, Alh Buba Dankasa Bajoga, Alh Abdullahi Sarkin Dokari, Alh Modibbo Baba Kumo, Mal Umar Hammadu Kaltungo, Mal Abdulrahman Maigona, Rtd Grand Khadi Usman Baba Liman, Mal Ibrahim Zamfara, Alh Alhassan Muhammad Fawu, Alh Hashimu Deba and Alh Muhammad Baba Sajoh

Misilli further explained that while the Governor approved the appointment of the Ndugura Cham as Chairman of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, he also appointed Rev Sunday Congo, Rev John Kallah, Rev Solomon Oyewole, Rev Japhet Rismana, Bishop Simon Yaldings, Rev Gerson Laushige, Rev Ibrahim Ishaya as members of the board.

According to the DG others are; “Rev Na’aman Kachalla, Bishop Charles Okonkwo, Rev. Joel Wakili, Bishop Musa M Tula, Deacon Yusuf JB Haske, Mr Musa Yakubu, Major Musa Mahdi (rtd) and representative of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).”

