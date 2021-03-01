From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Monday announced the sack of three of his 21 commissioners.

According to a statement that was signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof Abubakar Njodi, the sacking of the Commissioners of Health, Dr Ahmed Mohammed Gana and that of Information and Culture, Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami, as well as the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mela Audu Nunghe, are with immediate effect.

The SSG, while thanking them for their services to the state and wishing them well in their future endeavors, said the governor ordered his former appointees to hand over the affairs of their various ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

The statement added that the governor approved the reassigning of portfolios to some commissioners, while nominating replacements for the sacked commissioners.

According to the Njodi, Commissioner of Education Dr Habu Dahiru is to take over the Ministry of Health, while Mr Julius Ishaya was transferred from Ministry of Youth Development to Information and Culture.

The SSG stated further that Mr Dauda Batari Zambuk of the Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation is to take over the affairs of the Ministry of Education. Mohammed Danladi Adamu was relocated from Lands and Survey to Rural, Community Development, and Cooperatives. The statement also announced the transfer of Usman Jafun Biri from the Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives to Ministry of Lands and Survey.

Adamu Dishi Kupto was transferred from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation.

Njodi explained that the cabinet reshuffling was to further consolidate the operations of the state government

The SSG said that the new commissioners appointed to join the Yahaya administration include Mr Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru, Abdullahi Idris Kwami and Abubakar Aminu Musa.