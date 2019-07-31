Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Government is searching for ways to address the poor power supply and distribution in the northern state.

According to state governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who set up a taskforce to ascertain the level and capacity of power transmission, as well as the causes of inadequate supply to consumers in urban and rural areas, the government cannot continue to watch helplessly and tolerate the deliberate neglect and destruction of public assets.

“Power remains the main key in our efforts to reposition our state on the path of sustainable industrialization. It is our firm belief that restructuring and energizing the power sector in the state would contribute immensely to the overall development of the state,” Governor Inuwa said at the inauguration of the nine members taskforce.

He revealed that he had observed that Nigeria is losing a lot to electricity generation, transmission and distribution, and that the state government deems it imperative to constitute the taskforce in order to address the problem which has continued to hamper steady power supply in the state.

“The taskforce is expected to suggest to the government ways of strengthening trilateral relations between the state government and Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED Plc), and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), so as to tackle the problem which has been erratic in some places and totally absent in some parts of the state.

“This unfortunate situation has continued to hamper growth of small and medium sized businesses and enterprises in spite of the obvious entrepreneurial ability and capabilities of our people,” Inuwa said.

“I strongly believe that if Gombe State must develop and catch up with the rest of the country, we must work on our power sub sector.”

Leaders and members of the taskforce comprise of representative of the JED, TCN and other members, the governor explaining that they were selected based on the vast experience they have garnered in both the public and private sectors: “From the list of members, I have no doubt that they will discharge the responsibility creditably and with zeal in the best interests of the state.”

Chairman of the taskforce Engr. Bello Abdullahi-Gwarzo assured that the team would review laws governing power generation, transmission and distribution in Nigeria so as to come up with ways the power problem in Gombe Wtate can be solved. He also assured that the report of the taskforce would be used as a template in addressing the power crisis across other parts of the country.