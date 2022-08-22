From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya on Monday commiserated with journalists in the state over a fire incident that razed the Correspondents’ chapel office of the Gombe council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Yahaya who was represented by the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Prof Ibrahim Njodi visited the chapel office to assess the level of damage.

He stated that the state government was concerned about the wellbeing, security, and safety of journalists in the state, hence the visit to commiserate “with you following the fire incident.”

The governor directed the executives of the NUJ correspondent chapel to liaise with the overseeing Commissioner of Information and Culture, Mr Meshack Lauco, to “see what could be done to assist the chapel.

“The correspondents’ chapel members are our partners; we have no choice but to keep them comfortable. Please take heart for us as a government, we will do whatever we could to support you,” he said.

While appreciating, the state government, Hajara Leman, the chairman of the correspondents’ chapel said “we are grateful for your presence here to commiserate with us.”

Leman while briefing the governor earlier said “the office had been burgled by suspected thieves three times. Working tools, including office equipment like Air conditioners, ceiling fans, stabilizers, two flat screen television, bus tyres, and other valuables were stolen before this fire incident,” she said.

The fire gutted the Correspondents’ chapel office in the early hours of Monday which took men of the Gombe State Fire Service over two hours to put out. Meanwhile, the overseeing Commissioner of information, Mr Lauco, the Director-General of Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, and members of his team and the state NUJ council chairman Saidu Malala visited the correspondents’ chapel and commiserated with members of the chapel.