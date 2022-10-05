From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has stated that the federal allocation coming into the state is not enough to tackle needs and ensure the accomplishment of the desired development in the state. The governor called on residents in the state to take seriously the issues of taxes, levies, charges, penalties, and fines due to the state and local governments.

According to the governor, Gombe and other Nigerian states are falling short of funds for development due to their over-dependent on monthly federal allocation which is fast dwindling in size. “we cannot continue to sit and wait when the well that we are all fetching from is drying up,” he said.

Governor Yahaya stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the recently established Gombe State Revenue Recovery Tribunal on Tuesday in Gombe. He explained that tax payment and revenue generation must be taken seriously if the people must continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance in the state.

He added that the tribunal is expected to serve as a catalyst and a leading vehicle for the rejuvenation of revenue generation towards socio-economic development and curb evasion, guarantee fairness and transparency of the tax system of the state, as he described the setting up of the tribunal as another milestone in the resolve of his administration to change the old narrative.

The governor further revealed that he was convinced that the Tribunal is a necessary body charged with the mandate to expeditiously adjudicate revenue matters such as levies, taxes, penalties, and fines due to the state and local governments.

While calling on residents in the state to adhere to the decisions of the tribunal and to keep up with the noble civic responsibility the governor assured that the establishment of the tribunal will curb the rate of tax evasion, guarantee fairness and transparency of the tax system and enhance tax payers’ confidence as well.

He also expressed that while the tribunal provides speedy determination of matters and curtails delays and bottlenecks in the adjudication of tax matters in conventional courts it will also facilitate the ease of doing business and cement the state’s reputation as the commercial nerve centre of the northeast sub-region.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Revenue Recovery Tribunal, Mr Muhammad Tukur Jungudo, disclosed that the tribunal was borne out of the need to bring a specialized court of that nature very close to the people, especially in a fast-growing commercial hub of the northeast.

“Any aggrieved person can now simply come and initiate a process before the tribunal here in Gombe without taking the risk of going to Bauchi as it were before. A person who is aggrieved by an assessment or demand notice made upon him by the revenue service or aggrieved by any action or decision of the service under the provisions of the Tax Laws administered by the service may come to the tribunal to file an action against such action, decision, assessment, or demand notice within 30 days of such action, decision, assessment, or demand notice,” he said.

He added that the Tribunal would allow all parties to explore other dispute resolution mechanisms before gaining access to the regular court system, which was full of technicalities and undue delays in proceedings.