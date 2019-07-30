Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has revealed plans to convert about N360 million Almajiri School built by Universal Basic Education (UBEC) in Kwami Local Government Area (LGA) of the state to teacher training institute.

The Governor made the disclosure during a visit to inspect the facility which is more than halfway dilapidated.

He said: “UBEC built the school hoping it could benefit the people of Kwami, without consultation and you see the result. The school have been put to use since it completion in 2015 to 2016”.

“If the building is left like this, it will continue to decay and that would mean that the money have been and nobody benefited from it. So instead of leaving to waste we initiated a process of turning it into something useful not only to the people of Kwami but Gombe and other neighboring states” Inuwa added.

He also explained that the government had identified that the quality of teaching staff at the primary level in the state needs to be improved hence his visit to UBEC office in Abuja: “I went there myself to brief them on my proposal to turn this place to into a teacher training center and institute”.

The immediate past governor of the state Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo had mandate the state owned College of Education (CoE) Billiri on the training of unqualified primary school teachers state.

According to provost of the college Dr. Langa Banguji, had also submit a memo to the state government to train over 1000 unqualified: “Identified across eleven Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state by the college,” Dr Langa reveals during an interaction with newsmen in his office last Friday.