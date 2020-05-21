Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has assured that his administration will spare no effort in ensuring the welfare of the people through the formulation of policies, programmes, and initiatives that will bring the government closer to the people.

The governor stated this while speaking at the flagging off the distribution of palliatives and relief materials to underprivileged persons in the state.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, at the ceremony which was held at Boh, the headquarters of Shongom Local Government Area, Governor Yahaya’s message was that the palliative, consisting of rice, maize, millet, sugar, carton of macaroni, vegetable oil and salt, is to cushion the hardship occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic lockdown among the most underprivileged and vulnerable members of the society.

The governor assured that the administration is mindful of hardships caused by the pandemic crisis, hence the decision to set up the palliative committee to spearhead the distribution of aid to ensure that the items get to the intended beneficiaries across the state.

While explaining that the items were made up of donations received from the Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and that of the North-east Development Commission (NEDC), the governor said the palliative also includes items procured and supplied by the state government.

He noted that the relief will not get to every citizen of the state, urging more privileged residents to be generous enough to share with their neighbors in the spirit of brotherhood.

The Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, who is the Chairman of the Relief and Palliative Committee, said his committee has set up sub-committees to ensure that the items get to the intended beneficiaries.

Explaining that a total of 2,790 households in Shongom LGA have each received relief, the chairman also assured that the palliative committee will ensure that the relief materials get to the 66,000 poor households targeted across the state.