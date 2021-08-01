From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has urged youths in the state to remain resolute in the face of daunting challenges facing Nigeria.

The governor, who announced his reelection bid on Saturday in Gombe, stated this shortly after receiving an award of excellence service by the Jekadafari Community Forum.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Yahaya stated that reviving peace and progress to ensure the overall development of the state remains his top priority.

The governor urged women and youths to engage in meaningful ventures no matter how menial such craftsmanship may seem. He described the current economy in the nation as one that is enough to bring out a person’s ingenuity.

He assured that his administration is committed to opening the state and provide a conducive environment for businesses.

‘Plans for the establishment of our industrial park are up and running, now we have new investors who are planning to establish a cement factory. Opportunities are coming in we should all get ready and prepare to be busy and making money,’ the governor stated.

‘2023 politics is getting close and, with the support I am seeing from you, I am ready to face rivals that think they can compete or contest against me,’ he said.

The governor used the occasion to call on sons and daughters of Jekadafari (his birthplace) to continue to unite and forge a common front for the continuous growth and development of the Area.

The governor flagged off the distribution of an empowerment package put together by the Forum for 500 indigent of the Jekadafari (Doma) ward in Gombe LGA.

He thanked the Community Forum for rekindling the bond of unity and togetherness amongst the people of the area through lending a helping hand, especially to the underprivileged.

The chairman of the occasion, Bashir Nuhu Aliko, explained the Forum deemed it necessary to honour and support the governor for not only making them proud but for bringing monumental social, economic and infrastructural development to the state.

The District head of Doma, Alhaji Abdullahi Maikano said Governor Yahaya has performed credibly well in the last two years in office and did not let his people down.

It is for that reason that the traditional Council of Doma District honoured him with the revered title of Santurankin Doma,’ he explained.

