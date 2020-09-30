…As government trains teachers on COVID-19 safety tips ahead of school reopening

Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has stated the commitment of his administration in promoting teachers welfare as well as the implementation of the promotion of teachers in the state.

According to him, the administration is aware that the last time school teachers were promoted in the state was about 9 years ago while he assured that he was working towards promoting teachers who are due for promotion.

Governor Yahaya stated this at the commissioning of a workshop training on preventive protocols which was organized for Principals of JSS, Head Teachers of Primary and ECCDE Schools in the state. The Governor who was represented by the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUSBEB) Mr. Babaji Babadidi explained that the training was part of the effort to lay down safety protocols ahead of the October 4th and 5th school reopening date in the state.

While urging the participants to attend the workshop with an open mind and an intention to train others, the governor said: “Teachers should rest assured that their welfare is guaranteed under the present administration in the state”.

On his part the representative of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) at the occasion Alhaji Umar Jiddah, explained that the training was a joint effort of both the Federal and state governments as well as the commission to ensure safe school reopening.

He said: “The Federal Government provided funds for the training, UBEC approves the training for the state government to execute and that the training aims to equip the teachers and other managers of schools in the state with the basic knowledge to ensure safe schools and safety students while preparation for reopening of schools hit top gear.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after declaring the workshop open Mr. Babadidi disclosed that efforts made towards the promotion of schools teachers in the state include the setting up a committee by the state, governor to identify and verify teachers due for promotion for possible implementation by the state government.