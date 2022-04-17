From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has expressed sadness over the death of Maryam Abubakar, a younger sister of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi.

The Governor described the demise of Maryam who passes on at the age of 55 in the early hours of Sunday as deeply painful. He consoles the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived an exemplary life that is worthy of emulation.

Governor Yahaya in a condolence message that was issued by his senior media aide Ismaila Uba Misilli, conveyed the condolences of the government and people of Gombe State to Prof Njodi and other members of his family over the loss. He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljannat Firdaus.

Late Maryam has been buried shortly after her funeral prayer which was attended by the governor alongside top functionaries of the state government as well as traditional rulers.

The funeral prayer took place at the Gombe Specialist Hospital with hundreds of sympathizers in attendance, including the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, Chief of Staff, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Directors-Generals and Permanent Secretaries among others.