From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has urged the heads of security agencies and other federal establishments to rededicate themselves to delivering on their statutory mandates while working in the state.

As the Governor assures them of the state government’s cooperation in achieving more success for the state and the country. According to a statement that was issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli senior media aide to the governor, he reiterated his government’s commitment to work with all federal establishments and agencies for effective service delivery to residents in the state.

Misilli said, “the governor stated this while hosting heads of the federal tertiary institutions and security agencies in Gombe State to a Ramadan Iftar dinner in the Government House, Gombe”.

“Our doors are wide open for all of you. We are ever ready to cooperate and key into your programs which will impact positively on our people,” he assured the federal government workers in the state.

Misilli added that the Governor also called “on all citizens of the country to continue to preach the gospel of peace and tolerance among the diverse ethnic groups and faiths in the country”.

“Governor Inuwa commended the good relationship existing between Gombe State Government and all federal establishments in the state, describing them as “development partners who contribute a lot towards the growth of Gombe State.

Recognizing the support his government receives from the federal establishments in Gombe, the governor said the support we get from these federal establishments has immensely contributed towards the success of our administration,” Misilli stated.

He disclosed that the Governor said, “Without you, there wouldn’t have been the progress we have achieved in terms of delivering services to the people, particularly with regards to security. He also explained that the relative peace enjoyed in the state is a result of the cordial relationship between the two parties.

“We are counted among the most peaceful states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is not my effort neither is it your singular effort, but God has blessed what we have been doing with a very fruitful result that we are all seeing,” he said.