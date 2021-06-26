From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

As the world marks the 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Gombe state government has expressed dismay over the growing trend of illegal drug use amongst the people, particularly youths in the state.

Hence, the government urged families and other residents in the state not to lose sight of the influence of drug abuse in the escalation of insecurity.

This was disclosed by Adamu Dishi Kupto, the state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation at a press briefing at the end of a consultative meeting between the government, head of security agencies and other stakeholders in the state.

According to Kupto, the consultative forum noted with deep concern the growing agitations across the Country hence, frowns at the role of the social media in over heating the polity.

He said: “the forum frowned at secession calls by some sections of the Country in whatever names or forms and calls for restraints and calm”.

The commissioner stated that the forum called on religious group to preach love, unity and peace among Nigerians in the state.

“The forum noted with nostalgia the declining economic conditions in the Country and frowns at the trend as a major cause of unemployment and criminality such as kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and now the uninformed agitation for self-Government,” said Kupto.

He further revealed that while commending efforts of the State government in handling security situations in the state, the forum frowned at reported cases of communal clashes in parts of the state and urged all residents to live in peace with one another to ensure meaningful socio-economic development.

The forum also urged residents to take advantage of the “122 toll free call number” to report suspicious security problems, including irregular immigrants, into their communities to security agencies.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.