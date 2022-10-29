Gombe State Government has recruited 440 healthcare workers to reposition the health sector for improved performance.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ismaila Misili, Director General, Press Affairs, Government House and made available to newsmen in Gombe on Saturday.

He said the cadre recruited were 106 Midwives, 213 Community Health Extension Workers (CHEW), 132 Junior Community Health Extension Workers (JCHEW) to be deployed to various Primary Health Care facilities across the state.

He said the new employees were to be posted to various primary health care facilities across the state

“This is because the present administration of a Gov Inuwa Yahaya believed that Primary Health Care is the bedrock of health system,” he said.

He explained that the present administration accorded high priority to the health care and well-being of the citizens, hence the massive investment in the sector.

He said the recruitment was another major milestone in the history of the sector in the state, in addition to the recent commencement of housemanship at the specialist hospital, engagement of specialist consultants.

Misili said the commencement of residency training and the ongoing construction of a brand new College of Nursing and Midwifery in Gombe were all geared towards improving the human resource for health capacity in the state. (NAN)