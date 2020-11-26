By Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Truck and ambulance drivers in Gombe were on Thursday trained on safety in the ongoing fight to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the State.

The training which was born out of a collaboration between the State Ministry of Health, Federal Road Safety Corps and Greenlight Initiative also took the drivers on how to administer first aid on crash victims.

According to the executive director, Greenlight Initiative, Mr Simon Obi, the organisation which is working to promote transportation safety in Nigeria understand that the last time most of the selected participants who are mostly government drivers undergo training on road safety was during their driving school era, hence that was why the training was organised to remind and update the drivers on modern-day road safety tips.

‘The safety training for truck and ambulance drivers is a training to empower the drivers with the capacity to maintain safety, especially during this COVID-19 period. It is for them to know how to protect themselves as they deliver on their jobs and for them to know and preach the message of safety across,’ Simon said.

While urging the about 60 participants to pay attention to the training which has to do with their health and safety, Mr Simon tasked the government of Gombe on providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and first aid material to drivers in the State.

He said: ‘After the training, we will be providing the participants with a certificate and some PPE, however, we are calling on the State Government to do more by supporting the safety of drivers and transportation in the State.’

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Dr David Karatu appreciated the Greenlight Initiative for coming up with the idea which he assured that it will impact and spread the message of safety among drivers in the State.

Resource persons at the training urged participants and other drivers in the state to be cautious and drive safe during the ember period, while Malam Sale Abba, a participant, told Daily Sun that the training would go a long way in reminding him on how to stay safe.

‘The last time we were taken through such training was like some 20 years ago, and you know things are changing, even the trucks that we used to drive are not same as the one being produced today. So, this training is a very good reminder for me,’ he stated.