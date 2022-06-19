Gombe State gubernatorial aspirant, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki has powered grassroots footballer, Amos John to Europe with a talent hunting scheme which was ran across four local government areas in the southern part of the state.

The aspirant, during the week, disclosed this shortly after the annual fiesta ‘Gombe South to Europe’, an initiative of his football club, Mailantarki Care Football Academy.

Following the successful tourney which saw Amos, an indigene of Bilirri the philanthropist turned politician also shortlisted six other players billed to enroll in a professional exercise capable of uplifting them to a greater height.

Speaking at the final event in Bilirri town, the New Nigeria’s Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate stated he won’t relent in his bid of empowering footballers and other ambitious youths in the state.

“My main aim is to help talented boys with great potentials in this state which I believe we have lots of them due to our population and by doing so we will be able to produce the likes of Messi, Ronaldo, Ahmed Musa and other best player is in the world,

“This and many more youth developmental projects are part of our activities in other to uplift our teeming youth from the street for the success of their respective chosen career not only in football, but in various walks of life.”

The final actions of the scouting tournament held on Monday 6th June saw host Billiri Selected picked the highest cash prize award of N100, 000 for defeating neighbors Kaltungo Selected in the final. The latter went away with N50, 000 while Tudunwada FC got N30, 000 for the 3rd prize. More so the rest of the participating clubs also got N20, 000 including a set of Mailantarki branded kits each.

