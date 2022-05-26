By Bolaji Okunola

Gombe State gubernatorial aspirant, Honourable Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, has splashed the sum of N2.7 million for development of football in the state.

The erstwhile federal lawmaker who’s vying for the state No.1 seat under the platform of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), last weekend at his residence, handed over the N700, 000 balance to football stakeholders in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The money, which was billed for registration of hundred Gombe based clubs jostling for slot in the country’s Nationwide League and state leagues which spread across eleven local government areas, was received by Chairman of the Nationwide League forum, Malam Hashimu Ibrahim and Honourable Sanni Yahaha, Chairman, Gombe State League Forum. Giving kudos to the governorship aspirant, Ibrahim defined the gesture as capable of promoting football in the state. He, however, stated that the forum would do all necessary to inspire the candidate to his dreamland.

“We are fully committed to the development of football in the state and northern Nigeria at large, you are all aware of the successes we achieved so far by facilitating the transfer of Gombe State indigenes to various European clubs in other established themselves as superstars were all of us will be proud of them and become part of our national teams in near future.