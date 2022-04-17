From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has given his political appointees seeking an elective position in the 2023 general elections 30 days to tender their resignations.

He also directed public servants eyeing political offices to do the same. According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Governor Yahaya’s directive was to honour provisions in the 2022 Electoral Act recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement reads in part: “I am pleased to remind you that Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Electoral Act 2022 recently. In accordance with the provisions of the Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.

Specifically, it is stated that all political appointees and other public servants aspiring to contest for political offices are expected to resign their appointments thirty (30) days before parties’ primaries of the positions they wish to contest”.

Njodi ordered that all resignation letters are to be submitted to his office no later than 30 days before the primary elections as stipulated in the electoral act.

