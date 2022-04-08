From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

One of the gubernatorial aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has assured that he has human capital development agenda that focuses on women, youths and other vulnerable in the society.

Gwamna assured that the plan would be carried out through a loan scheme, grants, and skills acquisition among others. According to him, skills acquisition from tailoring, shoemaking, soap making, art, mechanical and other locally fabricated equipment amongst others would be given serious attention to empower the women and youth.

The 2023 gubernatorial aspirants stated this during a solidarity visit paid to him by women groups on Friday in Gombe. He said the aim of the proposed program is to address poverty in the land and improve the welfare of the people in Gombe.

He assured that if elected as the Governor of Gombe in 2023 the training will be guaranteed and that after the training exercise loans or grants would be given to the trainees, “that would be depending on the type of program so as to ensure that they don’t go back to sit at home after being trained”.

“We will have a lot of partnerships to incorporate the private sector into this program, through a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) arrangement to ensure that the program gets the needed support.

“I also want to say that the program would be inclusive in operation to ensure that everyone, women, youth, people living with disabilities among others benefit maximally from this initiative, this is based on my personal belief that no society can effectively develop without inclusivity,” Gwamna said.