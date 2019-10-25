The Gombe State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 20 out of the 21 Commissioner-nominees submitted to the House.

The speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, stated this during plenary on Friday in Gombe.

Ibrahim said the remaining commissioner was Abubakar Bappa, who was unavoidably absent as he was on official assignment outside the country.

According to him, the house will screen him when he returns to the country.

He said the 20 confirmed nominees were screened successfully in three batches, from Wednesday to Friday.

Ibrahim said the successful candidates were Zubairu Umar, Ibrahim Waziri, Mohammed Gettado, Dr Ahmed Gana, Julius Ishaya, Mijinyawa Yahaya, Ibrahim Alhassan, Naomi Awak, Dauda Zambuk and Dr Aishatu Maigari.

Others are Dr Hussaina Goje, Meshack Lauco, Adamu Dishi, Mohammed Magaji, Usman Jahun, Dr Habu Dahiru, Mela Audu, Mohammed Adamu, Shehu Madugu, and Nasiru Aliyu.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, of Gombe state had forwarded names of the nominees to the House for screening and confirmation on Sept. 31. (NAN)