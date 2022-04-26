From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Residents in Gombe have lamented over the increase in electricity vending by Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), saying policies being rolled out by the distribution company are anti-customer and are triggering more hardships and pains across households in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Some of the customers who spoke to Daily Sun in Gombe complained about what they called ‘the disturbing hidden increment in the price of electricity units as well as the upsurge of minimum units to be purchased by a customer using smart meters.

According to Malam Inusa Ali, his effort to recharge his meter last Friday was left hanging, as he was informed that cannot buy or recharge his meter with N1000 worth of units which is being sold at N62 per unit, “I was told that the minimum vend amount for JEDC is now N2000”.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“I had been told that the minimum vending amount has increased from N500 to N1,000 and now to N2,000 and all this happened within a short period of time with no explanation from the company,” Inuwa told Daily Sun.

Hassan Muhammad another customer revealed that his transaction to buy N1000 worth of electricity units failed and that he was immediately sent a text message that says, “We sincerely apologize for the inconveniences this may have caused you. Please be informed the minimum vend amount for JEDC is N2,100 inclusive of our service charge. Kindly make a top-up, this enables us to merge your payments and generate your token immediately”.

Meanwhile, Ridwan Ibrahim a resident in the Tumfure community, disclosed that he also had a similar experience while trying to recharge his meter which was already blinking. He said, “I have not been able to recharge my meter for days now, because my plan was to buy N1000 worth of unit but told that I cannot, they said I will have to buy N2000 unit to have power in my house”.

He said, “in all this, there was no explanation as to why the increase and this is bad and making us think that the company is out not to give us power but darkness, why most they force a customer to spend beyond his plan and budget”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Another customer who had taken to the social media to voice his anger alleged that JEDC is only adding salt to the wound of its customers who are already going through a lot as a result of the cost of living and hardship in the country.

He told Daily Sun that “in a sane business environment, a customer should have the freedom to buy units based on his financial capability and not to be forced to spend beyond his means. They say one unit is sold for -, then why can’t I buy as much as I want”.

When contacted, the JEDC’s Regional Manager (RM) in Gombe, Auwal Baba confirmed the plans to limit the minimum electricity unit a customer can buy. However, he revealed that the policy was still new and not yet implemented.

“I have heard about it; it was discussed in the meeting but it is not yet effective. They are going to send us a circular to implement it, but for now, we have received any directive in that regard,” the RM told Daily Sun.

He further explained that the company would embark on sensitization of its customers before proper implementation of the plan. He said, “Obviously when there is something new that has to do with the public, we used to sensitize them and tell them the reasons for the new plan”.

End

Attachments area