In Gombe State, the fanfare that usually accompanied Eid el Fitr celebration to mark the end of Ramadan fast, was absent as most of them opted for private prayers in line with the stay at home directive.

There was no prayer at the central Eid ground, where the Emir, governor and other top dignitaries in the state normally hold the prayers.

The usual Durbar, which characterises Sallah celebrations, was cancelled, while most residents returned to their homes at the end of the prayer session in compliance with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said the sacrifice of Muslim Faithful during the just concluded Ramadan fast has encouraged the government to explore all avenues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Ganduje, in a Sallah message by Malam Muhammad Garba, Commissioner of Information, Youth and Culture, extolled the Muslim Ummah for observing the Ramadan fast with patience and understanding, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the government was therefore aware of the hardships they were going through in this trying period of the pandemic.

He said Muslims were caught between adjusting to a new life of restrictions, social distancing and lockdown on one hand, and fulfilling key religious obligations on the other.

The governor noted that this year’s Eid would be observed amid extraordinary circumstances due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, not just in Kano, but across the globe.

“The inescapable constraints on movement and travel will certainly limit festivities and visits to friends and families, as well as other social interactions which are customary during Sallah celebrations.

“However, despite these harsh restrictions, adopting them is to the benefit of all. I therefore, call on everyone to adhere fully to all the guidelines and prevention procedures outlined by health authorities until this pandemic is over.