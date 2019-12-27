Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Member representing Billiri East constituency at the Gombe House of Assembly (GSHA), Rambi Ayala, has called on the state government to expedite action in the payment of staff of the College of Education (COE) Billiri and three other tertiary institutions in the state.

“I will like to tell his Excellency (the governor) that the people in COE Billiri are yarning for salaries. Whatever the issues are, we need to get that place up and running. The other high institutions as well, they need to be paid,” Ayala said.

The governor, on July 22 questioned the administration of five tertiary institutions established by ex-Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo. He setup an 11-member committee to review the tertiary institutions with a view to assessing their potentials, relevance and sustainability.

Rambi, who made the call for the payment for he workers salaries, however, commended the governor for embarking on developmental projects that had direct impact on human lives in his constituency.

“Governor Muhammadu Yahaya is doing well and has surpassed my expectations. I must commend him,” he said.

Daily Sun gathered that over four months salaries of staff of COE in Billiri; Gombe State Polytechnic, Bajoga; College for Legal and Islamic Studies, Nafada;Gombe State University of Science and Technology, Kumo as well as College of Health Technology, may have been stopped by the committee chaired by Professor Buba Bajoga.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr. Meshack Lauco, could not be reached as several calls and text messages sent to his phone were unanswered.