Ex Gombe State Lawmaker and owner, Mailantarki Care Football Academy, Honourable Khamis Mailantarki has inspired two footballers to Portugal for greener pasture.

The politician turned soccer administrator, on Sunday, December 12, 2021, powered the duo of Auwalu Muhammed and Abdulrahman Sa’idu to Portugal segunda side, Rio Ave Football Club.

In a similar vein, preparation has reached an advance stage for another set of lads aiming to jet out of the shores of Nigeria for advance football career in Europe.

It was gathered the development remains the first of it’s kind in the history of Gombe State. Reacting to this, Mailantarki hinted all hands are on deck to inspired the players to enviable height.

“ MCFA will never relent in its mission of identifying, exposing and as well securing clubs for the talents in Gombe State and Nigeria at large,” he stated.

