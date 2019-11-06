Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State has begun the execution of the N54.5billion contract for road projects awarded by former governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, stated this, yesterday, at the opening of a retreat for incoming members of the executive council, permanent secretaries and appointees of government.

He said contractors had been mobilised and work had commenced on some of the roads in the three senatorial districts. He cited the roads linking Digiri and Talase, the headquarters of Balanga Local Government Area, and Jaba to Kashere in Pindinga emirate, Akko local government, as well as the road linking Malala to Zaune and Dukkuyel in Dukku as examples of ongoing projects.

Governor Yahaya said his administration inherited abandoned road contracts worth N54.5 billion awarded by the previous administration. He said while some of the roads were completely abandoned, others had gone halfway constructed, while others failed to take off as contractors were never mobilised with funds.

“Based on the spirit of change that we came with, we decided to mobilise the contractors back site. Now we have resumed work in all the roads and they will be completed on time to end the suffering of our people,” he said.