Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Plans are underway to make kidnapping and armed robbery unbailable in Gombe state, as police recorded eight cases of rape in two weeks in the state.

Police Commissioner for Gombe State police command, Maikudu Shehu, said the plan was being conceived by the state Ministry of Justice. He told Daily Sun in an interview, yesterday, that following the rise in rape cases in Gombe as well as other parts of the country, the Commissioner and Attorney General, Zubairu Muhammad Umar, initiated a memo to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for onward transmission to the House of Assembly for legislation.

“I have been assured by the AG that the state government is worried by the recent trend of rape cases and that they would do something about it,” he said.

The police boss said the plan was for the House of Assembly to enact a law that would make rape as well as culpable homicide, kidnapping, and armed robbery unbailable to serve as deterrent to others planning to engage in such acts. He said the new law would ensure perpetrators are sent to prison and left there until their victims testify before they would be allowed access to bail application in court.

Shehu who assumed duties in the command early this month disclosed that no fewer that eight cases of rape have been recorded following his arrival in the state