Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Plans are underway to make rape, kidnapping and armed robbery unbailable offences in Gombe State, coming against the backdrop of police in the state responding to 8 cases of rape in 2 weeks.

According to Gombe State Commissioner for Police Commissioner Maikudu Shehu, the plan is being conceived by the state’s Ministry of Justice.

The commissioner told Daily Sun in an interview on Tuesday that, following a spike in rape cases in the state as well as other parts of the country, the state Commissioner and Attorney-General, Zubairu Muhammad Umar, has initiated a memo to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for onward transmission to the state House of Assembly as legislation.

‘I have been assured by the AG that the state government is worried by the recent trend of rape cases and that they would do something about it,’ the police boss said, explaining that the plan was for the state House of Assembly to enact a law that would make rape as well as culpable homicide, kidnapping and armed robbery unbailable so to serve as a deterrent.

The police commissioner, who assumed duties in the state command early this month, disclosed that no fewer 8 cases of rape have been recorded in June alone. While assuring that the command is partnering with the state government to tackle the issue, he enjoined other stakeholders including media practitioners to help in sensitising parents to stand against sexual impropriety by ensuring sound moral upbringing.

He further explained that the new law would require offenders to be jailed pending the testimony of their victims, before being allowed access to bail application in court.