From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has tasked stakeholders in Gombe to contribute to the redevelopment and stabilisation agenda of the Commission.

This was stated by the Managing Director (MD) of the Commission, Mohammed Alkali, while speaking at a consultative meeting with Gombe State stakeholders on the North East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP).

He said that projects under the NESDMP would be based on the needs assessment of the zone. He added that the proposed 10-years master plan will encompass the relevant aspects of the Development Plans and Policies of the government of Gombe state and those of other partners.

According to him, the Plan shall contain programmes and schemes that promote and facilitate the physical and socio-economic development of the North East region as well as estimates of the time and costs of implementing the programmes and schemes.

He further explained that the entire northeastern states form the most critical partners hence the need for state-level consultation and engagement in Gombe and other states of the region. He said, “in order to come up with a robust Regional Master Plan, we consider consultations with State Stakeholders as very pertinent towards producing a credible and comprehensive roadmap for recovery and sustainable socio-economic development of the region”.

On his part, the Chairman for the development of the Master Plan, Prof. Umar Boboi was optimistic that the Commission and the gathering would produce a better and far-reaching document that would ensure redevelopment of the region after the whole exercise.

Meanwhile, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya appreciated the Commission for adopting a participatory and consultative approach to decision-making and for organising the engagement which according to him, testified to the commitment of the Commission’s managers to developing a robust stabilisation and development masterplan for the region.

The governor who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Abubakar Njodi, said the NEDC move was similar to the state’s preparation of DEVAGOM, ‘the 10-year plan this administration developed to serve as a development roadmap for Gombe State.’

He described NEDC as one of the numerous democracy dividends so far enjoyed by the sub-region. He posited that a comprehensive master plan would give the Commission a sound footing that would aid its statutory mandates that would guide its future interventions.

In her remark, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari was fully committed to restoring the livelihood and socio-economic life of the people whose lives were adversely affected by the insurgency.

Represented by Group Captain Sadiq Shehu, the minister assured that the people of the North East will be at the heart of any programme of the government.