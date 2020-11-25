Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure and Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State House of Assembly has impeached its Speaker, Abubakar Ibrahim.

He was sacked, yesterday, following a voice vote by 16 out of the 24 members.

Motion for the removal of Ibrahim was moved by Shuaibu Haruna, member representing Kwami state constituency.

The new speaker, Abubakar Luggerewo, who is the seventh speaker of the Assembly is from Akko Central constituency. He was sworn in by the deputy speaker, Siddi Buba from Kwami West constituency.

The House also removed the majority leader, Samuel Markus from Pero-Chongi and replaced him with Yerima Gaule representing Kaltungo East.

The Deputy Chief Whip, Yahaya Kaka, was replaced with Saidu Mohammed, representing Deba constituency.

The House also dissolved all its standing committees.

Luggerewo said the leadership change was for the best interest of our constituents and Gombe State at large.

In another development, the crisis rocking Ondo State House of Assembly took another dimension leading to the removal of the deputy speaker, Mr Iroju Ogundeji.

He had vehemently kicked against his attempts to impeach the deputy government about two months ago.

He was recently suspended by the House alongside two other lawmakers but the state High Court and the Court of Appeal ordered their reinstatement.

Ogundeji, representing Odigbo constituency 11 was ousted at the plenary presided over by the speaker, Mr David Oleyelogun after 20 members had signed his impeachment notice.

The speaker said Ogundeji was impeached for alleged gross misconduct which has brought disrepute to the House of Assembly.

He was subsequently replaced by Mr Aderoboye who represents Odigbo 1 state constituency.

Ogundeji is one of the nine lawmakers loyal to Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

Also, Mr Tomide Akinribido has been removed as the minority leader of the House and replaced by Mr Festus Akingbaso.

The House also appointed Ogunmolasuyi as the new majority leader, while Taofeek Oladele was appointed the chief whip in replacement of Adeyemi Olayemi.